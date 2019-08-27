Disney Cruise Line Island Development unveiled its plans for what the experience at the $400 million cruise port and entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point in South Eleuthera will be like.

The unveiling which came at Disney’s D23 expo in California on Sunday, according to Disney, will celebrate the culture and spirit of The Bahamas.

At the unveiling, Disney Parks, Experience and Products Chairman Bob Chapek and Walt Disney Imaginer Joe Rohde shared the new details about the plan.

Rhodes said, “The Bahamas offers a fascinating multi-cultural traditions of food, music, dance and storytelling.”

He added, “Eleuthera in particular is home to many artists and we will be working with painters, sculptors, writers, storytellers, musicians, weavers and artists of every kind, much like we did with Aulani in Hawaii, to create a unique experience that is rooted in Bahamian culture and imbued with Disney magic.”

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar was on hand for the unveiling and said, “The Bahamas government negotiated a model agreement with Disney- preserving the natural environment of Lighthouse Point and the culture of The Bahamas while growing economic opportunities for Bahamians.”

“Disney has done a tremendous job of following through on the commitments it made by taking a thoughtful and comprehensive approach to its environmental impact assessment, engaging directly with the people of South Eleuthera and creative communities and maintaining an open dialogue with civic and business leaders in order to maximize future opportunities for Bahamians,” he added.

Disney completed its purchase of the privately owned property earlier this year and signed the heads of agreement with the government back in March.

Disney has committed to developing less than 20 percent of the property, employ sustainable building practices, including an open trestle pier, establish environmental monitoring programs during construction and operation and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the government, among other commitments.

Work on the project will only begin after an Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan are reviewed and accepted by the government and public consultation has occurred.

Construction could begin in 2020 with completion in late 2022 or 2023.