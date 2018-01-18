Categorized | National News

PLANE CRASH IN ANDROS- -Search Underway for Occupants 

An intensive search is underway off North Andros for a small aircraft which crashed  at sea yesterday  carrying six people, including the pilot.

At last reports two bodies have been recovered.

The community of North Andros is in a state of shock and sadness  following  the  crash.  The identities of the occupants were not known up to Press time.

According to Police, small boat operators searched the  waters off Andros for most of Wednesday with no sight of the aircraft.

The   rescue and recovery operation include personell  from  Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A civil aviation team from New Providence is expected to head to Andros this morning following the  tragedy that has   distressed the residents of that  Family Island.

According to reports, a white and dark blue twin charter registration N62768 , took flight from San Andros for New Providence just after 8:00 yesterday morning when it “dropped off the radar” near Mastic Point.

In a statement  yesterday,  Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell said, “our party is very saddened to learn of the loss of life which came as a result of the plane crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the community of North Andros in particular and our nation as a whole and especially to all the families that feel great pain and loss today.”

