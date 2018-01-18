An intensive search is underway off North Andros for a small aircraft which crashed at sea yesterday carrying six people, including the pilot.

At last reports two bodies have been recovered.

The community of North Andros is in a state of shock and sadness following the crash. The identities of the occupants were not known up to Press time.

According to Police, small boat operators searched the waters off Andros for most of Wednesday with no sight of the aircraft.

The rescue and recovery operation include personell from Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A civil aviation team from New Providence is expected to head to Andros this morning following the tragedy that has distressed the residents of that Family Island.

According to reports, a white and dark blue twin charter registration N62768 , took flight from San Andros for New Providence just after 8:00 yesterday morning when it “dropped off the radar” near Mastic Point.

In a statement yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell said, “our party is very saddened to learn of the loss of life which came as a result of the plane crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the community of North Andros in particular and our nation as a whole and especially to all the families that feel great pain and loss today.”