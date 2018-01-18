After a brief house sitting yesterday legislators headed to the Church of God Cathedral for their annual parliamentary church service and were charged to stand together.

The idea behind the service is to seek divine intervention before pushing ahead with the country’s business this new year.

Delivering a message of unity was Christian Council President, Bishop Delton Fernander, who spoke of a three fold cord from the book of Ecclessaites. He told the congregation including MPs from the government, the opposition and the some members of the church of that cord that’s not being easily broken.

“When we become a part of the strand that makes up the cord, that is the strength of our Bahamas, things can be better, things can be held together when we stopped operating as single units and start seeing our selves intertwined to make this place better than we met it,” Bishop Fernander said.

He reminded parliamentarians that the time for politics is over and said now is the time to come together and govern a nation and move the people forward.

“No matter what colour you wear or what church you go to, we must remember we are all Bahamians. We must remember that we must all bleed the colours of our flag,” Bishop Fernander said.

He added that at the end of the day, the goal is to leave the Bahamas better then we met it.

“No party, I believe, has the monopoly on good ideas, neither does anyone person or group. Neither the church or civic organizations hold a monopoly on all the answers for our nation. We must realize that God orders our steps, and that the hand of God guides us,” Bishop Fernander said.

He further charged parliamenatrians to let the past, be the past.

“When it’s all said and done, what will be your legacy? That we argued all year, or that we got on each other’s nerves, that we have to get something done? We’ve got to move the mark to a place where people look back at this time and say these were the best sons and daughters that the Bahamas could put forth and they did a wonderful job with God’s grace. The future of this country is in our hands,” Bishop Fernander said.

Before being bused to church, there were first readings of several pieces of legislation in the House of Assembly.

They were the replacement of the traveler’s currency bill, the electricity amendment bill and the electricity rate reduction bond bill.

The business of the house resumes next Wednesday, January, 24th.