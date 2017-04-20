Fox Hill candidate and Unionist John Pinder announced his decision to bow out of the election race and support Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Shonel Ferguson.

Mr. Pinder said upon hearing the noise on the ground, he saw it fit to gracefully relinquish his campaign role.

“It was in the best interest of the Fox Hill people and in the best interest of my family and The Bahamas at large,” he said.

During his campaign, Mr. Pinder said he recognized that individuals were simply voting for him due to family affiliation, not because they believed his party at the time was the winning party.

“They were hoping that I was a part of a political party that could actually form the government,” he said.

“Recognizing that I thought it wise to end my campaign and put my support being the candidate I think stands the best chance to form the government.”

It is his hope however, that other candidates do the same due diligence before making their decisions today.

“Well, I’m hoping that person will be wise enough, mature enough and put country ahead of personal ambition like I had done,” he said.

“Say to yourself and be honest, can I win this election or am I going to be a person that assists in the way of progress, and if your answer is ‘no’, I cannot win all. I will be doing is impeding progress then I advise you not to join.”

Mr. Pinder said the decision has less to do with pride and more to do with what is best for the country.

Just last month, Mr. Pinder acknowledged that the former United Democratic Party (UDP) failed to hold up its relevancy in the race for the upcoming election.

Still, being a Fox Hill native he felt he could have brought a sense of hope to those residents, as he feels they have been neglected.

At the time, he said his concerns were with the lack of efficient youth programs in Fox Hill and to take young males off the street and give them a sense of purpose.

That sense of hope and purpose he as now put in the hand of the FNM.