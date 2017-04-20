Today is Nomination Day and approximately 140 candidates, competing in the upcoming general election, will make their campaigns official.

To complete the nomination process, candidates will present themselves to the Returning Officer at a designated station between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and submit three nomination papers along with a fee of $400.

The first paper, Form D, known as the declaration of qualification, is signed by the candidate and states that he/she is qualified to run for a seat in the House of Assembly. This document is countersigned by a justice of the peace.

The second paper, Form C, known as the form of nomination, is signed by five witnesses who are voters in the candidate’s constituency. The witnesses’ voter’s card numbers are placed next to their signatures.

The third paper, Form E, is known as the declaration of assets and liabilities. On this form the candidates must state their income, mortgages, automobiles and other personal property.

This form must be signed by the candidate in the presence of a justice of the peace or notary public.

The candidates are expected to compete for 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

The Bahama Journal spoke with Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall last night, who explained that the official total of candidates seeking nomination for the upcoming general election will be revealed today at noon.

Prime Minister Perry Christie will nominate at 9 a.m. at Centreville Primary School.

Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis will nominate at 9:30 a.m. at H.O. Nash Junior High School.

Hall expects Nomination Day to be peaceful.

He also pointed out that the current number of registered voters surpasses the number of registered voters in the 2012 general election.

Currently, 179,472 persons have registered to vote, Hall said.

The general election is scheduled for May 10, 2017.