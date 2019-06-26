An alleged armed robber was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.



McKenzie Pierre, 26, of Boyd Road, was charged with four counts of armed robbery. He was not required to enter a plea and was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.



It is alleged that on Saturday June 15, Pierre, being concerned with others and armed with an offensive weapon, a handgun, did steal from Myril Storr a cellphone valued $275 and $350, the property of Storr.



On the same date in question, it is alleged that he also stole from Chadwick Storr $87 and from Delano Johnson $105.



It is further alleged that Pierre, again being concerned with others, armed with an offensive weapon, stole from Craig Smith a cellphone valued at $275 and $525.



Just before his remand, Pierre told the Magistrate McKinney that he is being electronically monitored and was home on the date in question.



However, Magistrate McKinney informed Pierre that should the matter go to court he could request a printout or a recording of his whereabouts electronically.



Pierre was subsequently placed on remand until August 19, when he returns to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.



The accused was represented by attorney Alex Dorsette.

