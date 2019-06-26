Two Bahamians were among the 16 injured in the Eleutheran Adventure tour bus accident on Monday in Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands confirmed outside Cabinet on Tuesday morning that the two Bahamians are in stable condition at the Princess Margaret and Doctors Hospitals.

Some of the injured Americans were airlifted to the United States on Monday.

Dr. Sands told reports that in the majority of cases, the injuries are not significant.

“The seriously injured – six. We had just a phenomenal response from the team on the ground. From EMS in Eleuthera to the doctors and nurses in Eleuthera all over Southern and Central Eleuthera,” Dr. Sands said.

“The air ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard, we also had a phenomenal response from Princess Margret Hospital, Doctors Hospital and EMS on the ground here.

“It demonstrated an absolute fine example of what teamwork in the setting of a mass casualty event. We don’t want to see this type of thing, but we do know that certainly our teams are capable handing it.”

Sadly, Monday’s accident came as tourism continues to enjoy much success. In fact, an extremely concerned Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said he was grateful there were no casualties.

Still, he is confident the incident will not negatively impact the number one industry.

“I don’t think so. It was just a genuine accident. I think the vehicle for whatever reason the driver lost control of the vehicle, we don’t know why yet, and it was just and accident, that’s just what it was,” Mr. D’Aguilar said.

“Accidents happen and obviously we try to take as many steps to mitigate these accidents, but I don’t think that this will put a blemish or a black mark on the destination.

“I just think it’s an accident that can happen at anytime, anywhere, to anybody.

“Thankfully, there were no fatalities and hopefully everybody is getting first class medical care to try and rectify any injuries that they incurred.”

Thirty-two people were on the tour bus when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

