The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s generosity knows no bounds. Nygard isn’t just generous with his money; he is generous in spirit.

A NYGARD fashion show to preview the company’s new fall fashions featured cancer survivors as models. You would have to be someone who is always thinking of others to choose to have non-professional models present your new fashion line, especially given the fact that fashion is such a cutthroat industry. Not only was it a big-hearted decision; it was a smart decision because all of the ladies looked stunning walking down the runway!

What a gift Peter Nygard gave to these breast cancer survivors!

Breast cancer is not simply a disease that can have a major impact on a woman’s body; it also has psychological and social implications. Some women suffer severe depression, high anxiety levels, and extreme fear during and after the experience. A major fear many cancer survivors face is the possibility of recurrence of the cancer.

Anxiety levels can also be high because these women may have to deal with changes in their appearance ranging from hair loss to physical changes in their body, and may suffer from body image and sexuality issues. They have to become comfortable with their bodies all over again especially if they have had a mastectomy.

So imagine, if you are a cancer survivor who went through a harrowing experience that has led to major changes in your body, imagine what such an invitation from designer Peter Nygard to participate in his fashion show would mean to you.

It certainly is a confidence booster. It sends the message that ‘you are special and you are beautiful just the way you are!’ That message would uplift any woman, but for cancer survivors who may suffer from body image issues and a loss of self-confidence, it must mean the world!

The event was held on September 15th in Manitoba, Canada and had almost 500 people in attendance. Mr. Nygard will donate all the ticket proceeds from the fashion show to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Peter Nygard gives millions of dollars for cancer-related initiatives. He gives two million dollars alone to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation every year. He gives millions more to foundations for breast cancer research, cancer awareness, mammogram screening, and other ‘cure for cancer’ projects.

Nygard has a charitable platform called NYGARD for Life. Past and ongoing projects encompass a number of initiatives including NYGARD for Life fashion shows featuring cancer survivors, as the Sept 15th fashion show, and an annual endowment to CancerCare. They sponsor a symphony orchestra to play for breast cancer patients while they receive treatment.

Other initiatives include NYGÅRD International Molecular Biology Breast Cancer Research Unit and Breast Cancer Tumor Bank, and a Mobile Mammography Unit.

Nygard’s organization sponsors and participates in a number of other cancer awareness initiatives that raise money for cancer research like ‘Climb for The Cure’ where participants summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is the highest mountain in Africa, and like ‘Run for the Cure’.

Peter Nygard is known for his commitment to giving back and has given to countless charities, organizations, and individuals throughout his life. However, what’s near and dear to his heart and is an ongoing commitment for him is eradicating cancer.

Hilkka Nygard, Peter Nygard’s mother is Nygard’s motivation as his lifelong personal hero and cancer survivor, though now deceased. He demonstrates that eradicating cancer is an important goal to him by his extremely generous and continuous giving to cancer awareness, cancer research and cancer cure initiatives.

Kudos to Peter Nygard for all of his generous giving and for helping cancer survivors to celebrate the beautiful women that they are!