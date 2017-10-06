As the southern islands of the Bahamas struggle to gain it’s footing in the wake of hurricane Irma, one organization said they are here to help.

Commonwealth Bank gave a $25,000 donation to the Bahamas Red Cross yesterday to assist them in their aid to the southern islands.

Vice President of Internal Audit and Credit Inspection at Commonwealth Bank, Jacqueline Farrington said one of the ways the Bank seeks to help is through the donation of funds to institutions who assist the community in the aftermath of natural disasters, thus their generous gift.

“If you have been impacted and you have heard our messages, please call or come in and speak with our representatives if you need to extend a loan repayment to borrow funds for repairs for your home, school, church or small business. Please contact us, we are here to work with you,” Farrington said.

She added that Commonwealth Bank is committed to standing by all residents affected by the storm.

Director of the Bahamas Red Cross Caroline Turnquest thanked the bank for their generous and consistent donation.

Turnquest said they have already sent out care packets and this donation will help to assist so much more.

“The assistance will be ongoing. We did not just ship parcels and that’s it. The assistance will be ongoing because their economy would have been impacted in those areas. We will be able to assist with specific requests such as with Ragged Island, who will need mattresses and other items as they rebuild,” Turnquest said.

She added that since as far back as hurricane Joaquin they have not stopped helping and are still working closely with NEMA to provide help to the devastated islands.

Although they are still helping those locally who were devastated, Turnquest said they will still be reaching out to hurricane ravaged Caribbean islands.

“We’re seeking to assist the Red Cross in Dominica. We want to partner with the defense force vessel that will be carrying supplies to Dominica and send some food parcels and water because those persons are in need,” Turnquest said.

She added that as the Dominican Red Cross is their sister national society, thus the local Red Cross Society wants to partner with all other Caribbean countries in assisting them.