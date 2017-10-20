A group of pastors headed by Bishop Simeon Hall of New Covenant Baptist Church are calling for draconian measures in an all-out war on illegal guns, as well as the push for authorities to consider certain proposals to curb the proliferation of firearms.

The group is convinced that there should be a 30-day amnesty period during which, people would be encouraged to turn in illegal guns. However this is not a new idea.

The government adopted the same approach back in October of 2011 amid national concern over the high level of violent crime in the country.

Still, it is an idea the pastors are advancing along with the advice that parents with any knowledge that the child has a gun, turn him/her in.

Parents are further encouraged to refuse any and all benefits offered from their children involved in criminal activity.

“Every facet of society must enlist in this war against those who have declared war on civilized Bahamas. The tragic death of an infant and several teenagers in recent months all were perpetrated by criminals with illegal guns who have no regard for the sanctity of human life,” according to a statement from the pastors.

They say, “the political rhetoric and pronouncements made by politicians has done very little in the last twenty-five years to curb the escalating use of illegal guns throughout the country.”

Bishop Hall said the issue has gone as far as some criminals laughing at the ineffective pronouncements made.

Doubling the penalty for those convicted of illegal gun possession is also on the list of demands; as well as removing the discretion from magistrates who impose sentencing on those convicted of illegal firearms; denying bail for those convicted for such a crime a second time and placing the act of importing guns illegally into the country on the level of treason.

“Draconian measures must set fear in the hearts of criminals. The fear and dread felt by Bahamians must be transferred to the criminal-minded,” he said.

Those other bishops joining Bishop Hall’s call include Bishop Gregory Minnis, Bishop Victor Cooper, Pastor Charles Lewis, Dr. J. Carl Rahming and Pastor Geoffrey Wood.