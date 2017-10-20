A man appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of being the culprit behind the murder of 38 year old Shenique Hart on October 10th.

Twenty- year old Godfrey McKinney of Johnson Alley stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a murder charge and two counts of attempted murder.

It was alleged that on the same date and in the same place where the killing of Shenique Hart took place, Mckinney also intentionally and by means of unlawful harm attempted to harm Andrew Nerenal and Absolom Sturrup.

McKinney was not required to enter a plea.

His attorney, Nathan Smith requested medical attention for his client, stating that he has been experiencing breathing problems and discomfort in his chest area.

Mr. Smith claimed that his client was asthmatic.

Magistrate Pratt-Ferguson asked the defendant if he was in fact asthmatic, to which he replied, yes. The Magistrate then asked where his inhaler was.

McKinney told the Judge, he did not have an inhaler. She was perplexed as to how and asthmatic person travelled without their inhaler.

The chief magistrate made a note of the defendants request before remanding him into custody.

McKinney is scheduled to return to the Magistrate’s Court on November 17 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.