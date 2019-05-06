Former Christian Council President Dr. Ranford Patterson commending Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis at his government’s 2ndanniversary service said that he and his government are doing a good work.

He further advised the Prime Minister and the government to ignore the noise in the market and to continue working to improve the country.

“My brothers and sisters you can understand that this task that you have, only you can fulfill the tasks that is before you.

“I understand that people will call you everything, I understand that people will tell you that you don’t know what you’re doing. I understand that people will tell you that you might as well quit .

“However, God has committed a tremendous project in your hands, and if you lead, the project will not be stopped,” he said.

Dr. Patterson alluded to the story of Nehemiah who rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem after it was destroyed.

This, he noted, was a good example of staying focused despite the criticisms.

Dr. Patterson then listed a number of the government’s successes over the past two years, reminding them that the job is not about them, but about the country as their work is greater than them.

“The Bahamas has avoided another downgrade, boosted our international reputation; so you can’t come down, God is with you.”

“The economy has grown 2.2 per cent in 2018 and a projected 2.1 per cent in 2019; you just can’t come down now.

“The country has seen economic growth for the first time in twelve and a half years. For 12 years, we saw no growth; but today we are experiencing growth for the first time, you can’t come down now.

“Giving opportunities for Bahamians throughout the length and breadth of the Bahamas, Prime Minister don’t come down; $3.7 billion in foreign direct investment approved, entrepreneurial opportunities are on the rise, you just can’t come down now,” he said.

Dr. Patterson then acknowledged the government’s work in inner city communities, specifically the Bain and Grants Town constituency.

“Over the hill has been depressed for many years, now with your vision and your dream , you said you expect over- the- hill to be just as good as West Bay Street. I’m telling you, you can’t come down at this time,” Dr. Patterson said,

Dr. Patterson reminded the Prime Minister that Bahamians are depending on him and gave the assurance that through the criticism, God will take care of him.