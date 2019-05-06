Categorized | National News

Cabinet Approves Renewable Energy for Ragged Island

Posted on 06 May 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Works Minister Desmond Bannister has  confirmed that the  Cabinet has approved the investment for renewable energy in Ragged Island.

Following the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017,  Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced an ambitious plan to rebuild hurricane ravaged Ragged Island into the first fully green island in the region.

This  would have included be renewable energy, solar energy and water purifications system.

“Cabinet  has just approved the investment in renewable energy in Ragged Island and so you’re going to see some things happening in respect to renewable there. 

“Our engineers are also ready with plans for infrastructure in Ragged Island. We’ll be  looking at contractors,  so you will see infrastructures started in Ragged Island,  a very special place,” he said.      

Last year, area Member of Parliament Chester Cooper, lambasted the government for its lag in bringing restoration to that island, as repairs were underway in for Ragged Island almost three years after the island was nearly decimated by Hurricane, leaving the island nearly  uninhabited.

This year the Exuma’s and Ragged Island MP in the House of Assembly stated that Ragged Islanders are still waiting for its transformation to a green space. 

Mr. Bannister assured that every effort would be made to minimize challenges to the project as a result of poor planning.

He  maintained that infrastructure will be in place before contractors are mobilized and moved to the island.

After the  2017 Hurricane,  the Prime Minister said  health and safety conditions rendered the island unlivable.

Dr. Minnis then announced that the island would be turned into the first fully green island in The Bahamas.

The  Prime Minister   later explained that renewable energy and smart technology from solar energy and sustainable water purification systems will be utilized for this effort with the help of residents and descendants of the island. 

Nearly two years later,  there has been little improvement on the island. 

