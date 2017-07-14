Government officials viewed the body of former Cabinet minister Dr. Bernard Nottage yesterday at the House of Assembly where the body lay in state until time for the official funeral at St. Agnes Anglican Church, which begins at 11 a.m. today.

Parliamentarians who gathered to view Dr. Nottage’s body and sign the book of condolences were Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Governor General Arthur Hanna, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands and Englerston Member of Parliament Glenys Hanna-Martin.

Dr. Sands remembered his colleague by noting that while they may not have shared the same political views, he definitely left a positive mark that the whole country should be proud of.

“The Bahamian, Bernard Nottage, the statesman, Bernard Nottage the physician is no longer with us, but his legacy lives on,” he said.

“He and I see things differently in terms of the political kaleidoscope, but I think we are on one mind in terms of improving things for the Bahamian people.”

Mrs. Hanna-Martin said, “Dr. Nottage, I could say, he really put a lot of his human energy into his existence as a human being.

“He was one of the early physicians in our country and could have really stayed and got richer and richer, but instead he went ahead in public life and represented a community that was one that had the greatest amount of challenges and I think he did so with great pride and with purpose.”

Dr. Nottage’s family, including his wife Portia, also viewed the body yesterday at the House of Assembly.

Dr. Nottage died at the age of 71.

His interment will follow this morning’s funeral at Lakeview Memorial on John F. Kennedy Drive.