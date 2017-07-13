A man was left in serious condition following a stabbing incident in Grand Bahama on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times with a knife while at a residence in the area of Frobisher Drive.

He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle where he was seen by a doctor.

In other crime news:

Officers of the Southern Division found a quantity of marijuana on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the drugs were found while officers were conducting a car search of a man’s Honda Civic on Market Street.

The man was taken into custody.

An island-wide operation in New Providence on Tuesday has led to nine arrests and 205 drivers ticketed for traffic violations.

The nine individuals were arrested for outstanding court warrants, housebreaking, and possession of dangerous drugs.