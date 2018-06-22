National Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday that while the vast majority of law enforcement officers may be committed to serving the country, there are still errant officers hell-bent on undermining the system at any cost.

Prison officials plan to beef up raids at the Department of Correctional Services in the wake of a stabbing on the Fox Hill compound earlier this week.

At last report, the victim was in stable condition. However, following the altercation, officers uncovered another knife.

Minister Dames told reporters yesterday that the matter is actively being investigated and under control.

He said, “this is an ongoing issue at correctional institutions around the world. Unfortunately, these inmates are being supported by men and women in uniform.”

He added, “wherever we find them, we will expose them and they will face the full brunt of the law. We make no apologies for that.”

The minister also said that some rogue prison officers have already been brought before the courts.

He said, “once you make an obligation to wear a uniform, then it is expected to hold you to the highest standard. Bahamians expect out of their law enforcement officers integrity, loyalty, and commitment to service. There’s no room for anything other than that.”

Minister Dames also said that investigations continue in an effort to pin point exactly who is supplying inmates with these items.