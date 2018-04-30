A grueling training program that starts bright and early at 4:45 each morning paid off for 80 police and customs officers.

On Friday morning these officers graduated from the Police Training College’s School of professional development.

For two weeks, the group soaked up classroom instructions, presentations, physical fitness, control tactics and firearm certification and according to national commandant of training, Dr. Chaswell Hanna, in less than perfect accommodations.

Lauding the graduates, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson stressed the need for police officers with leadership and management skills.

He said, “for officers interested in leadership roles, there has never been a better time for you to be consider going back to school for degrees and certifications in law enforcement.”

“These courses were also designed to equip each of you with the skills you must have in order to be effective in your current role and to prepare you for advancement.”

“I am happy to have learned from my commandant that you have all achieved the learning objective in all of your courses and are ready to apply them and I shall certainly be watching.”

The training courses are in keeping with priority five of commissioner’s 2018 Policing Plan – the professionalization of service.

“My policing plan for 2018 priority 5 is the professionalization of service. This will involve giving all officers the opportunity to develop themselves intellectually while promoting health and wellness.”

“The physical aspect of your training is not by accident but rather a deliberate move to ensure that all officers are physically fir to execute their duties,” Commissioner Ferguson said.

The two-week training including an inspector’s leadership course, the US. Coast Guard small boat operators course one, securityand intelligence branch course and constable development course.