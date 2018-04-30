In an effort to prove that there a still good individuals left in the world, Minister of State for Grand Bahama J. Kwasi Thompson honored a local doctor for his 22 years of giving back to the community.

Dr. Malik Kavala is best known for serving lunch to the elderly in Grand Bahama.

He came to The Bahamas some 30 years ago and was employed by the government to help build health care services.

Dr. Kavala has since managed to build a clinic in Eight Mile Rock and is making major strides within his community.

Parliamentary Secretary of Social Services and Urban Development, Vaughn Miller brought remarks on behalf of the Minister, Lanisha Rolle saying that the Department of Social Services is mandated to ensure that all Bahamians have a right to a good quality of life.

He also added that the vision statement of the department speaks to creating a society for all ages through empowerment, protection, inclusion, cultural sensitivity and team social building using all social partners.