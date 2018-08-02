The Bahamas Nurses Union is not at all happy about the changes being made to a shift system coupled with other longstanding grievances. The nurses say enough is enough.

The four days on, four days off rotation has been switched to five days on, two days off, and is irritating BNU President Amancha Williams…

“By mandating a reduction in addition staff overtime, these actions will result in increase burning out of staff, increase medical errors and a lack of quality service provided.

“This attempt by PHA demonstrates a total disregard and disrespect to the workers. This does not help any industrial good will,” Ms. Williams said.

Instead of shift changes, Ms. Williams feels PHA should focus on the outstanding payments owed to nurses.

She said, “outstanding payments to be made to nurses for post graduate qualification, outstanding sick benefits for NIB, overtime payment for nurses in Grand Bahama, as well as outstanding post graduate payments and the list goes on.”

Ms. Williams said, “the action of PHA can not be a unilateral decision. The shift proposal was eventually forwarded to the union. However PHA and its board did not respond to the response given by the BNU,” she said.

The union is calling for the Health Minister to keep promises made to the nurses.

Backing the BNU , Trade Union President Obie Ferguson said they will do whatever it takes to help achieve basic fundamental rights.

“These are things that ought not be a dispute. Monies are due and money owing. The union ought to be paid. If everyone else is being paid, then why can’t the nurses who are very very important in the scheme of things in this country?