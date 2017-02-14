After a spate of murders over the weekend, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade is urging the public not to be alarmed, charging that The Bahamas is not in a crisis as perceived by many.

Calling it a “difficult weekend” with seven murders taking place between Thursday and Monday, here in the capital, the commissioner attempted to erase the fear perpetuated by these heinous acts during a press conference at the Paul Farquharson Police Headquarters yesterday.

Commissioner Greenslade is encouraged residents to “go about their business as usual, holding the assurance that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is doing all in its power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is a falsehood to say The Bahamas is in crisis,” the commissioner said.

“There are no phantoms on the streets of Nassau. People tend to think that it’s one person moving around doing the killing. I can assure you this is not the case. Every case has its own signature,” he said.

He noted that some individuals have already been questioned for involvement in these incidents.

Meantime he said it is important to note that the recent string of murders is not gang related; neither were there any connections among the incidents.

However, he said all of the incidents involved prolific offenders.

“There are too many prolific offenders who have no hesitation in causing harm and killing. Go back to January 1, and look at the carnage in New Providence,” he said.

“We are continuing to pursue prolific offenders, most of them have been charged with egregious crimes. Many of them were juvenile criminals who continued the behaviour into adult hood,” he noted.

A few weeks ago, the commissioner made an appeal to the public, to assist in identifying and capturing a group of prolific offenders wanted by police.

During yesterday’s press conference, Commissioner Greenslade noted that due to an efficient response from the public, quite a number of them were arrested and charged yesterday in the Magistrate’s court.

There were six on murder charges, in addition to another seven on numerous charges.

Those suspects are namely, 23 year old Second Street resident Tearge Johnson, 24 year old Williams Lane resident Fredricko Ramsey, 27 year old King Street resident Micah Johnson, 28 year old Rupert Dean Lane resident Sean Brown, 26 year old Pinedale resident Dwight Jones, and 20 year old Ida Street resident Francisco Faubert.

Facing attempted armed robbery and attempted abduction were 19 year old Willow Tree Resident Dameko Nottage and 20 year old Moonshine Drive resident Sayvon Campbell.

Local boxer 49 year old James “Killer” Coakley was among those arraigned.

His charges were rape and human trafficking.

Now there were a few others arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, stealing, stealing and receiving and possession of firearm and ammunition

Meantime, the commissioner is pushing for the law to take it’s course, charging that each one of the culprits involved in these crimes, should remain incarcerated