Free National Movement Montague Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Lightbourne hinted that he may be open to reuniting with the party months after he and six other FNM MP’s ousted Dr. Hubert Minnis as Leader of the Opposition in The House of Assembly.

Mr. Lightbourne’s sentiments came in an interview with The Bahama Journal yesterday.

“I wouldn’t say that it is impossible that there would be a getting together of the rebels seven and the party. I just think that the primary goal for everybody opposed to this government is to ensure that the government is not returned to office. So I think whatever needs to be done in order to achieve that goal is something that we all need to consider very strongly to ensure that the PLP government does not get back into office,” Mr. Lightbourne said.

When asked if he regrets the decision he and his colleagues made to have Dr. Minnis removed, Mr. Lightbourne said he would not change anything if he could.

“No I have no regrets. I think what has happened was necessary, and I think the position we took was correct,” said Mr. Lightbourne.

The FNM’s “seven rebels” include Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who has since said she will be running as an independent candidate; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and Central and South Abaco Eleuthera MP Edison Key.

Mr. Key previously told The Bahama Journal that he is done with the FNM, as long as Dr. Minnis is its leader.

The party’s Chairman Sidney Collie also a few weeks back said that the party would not rule out re-uniting with the group.

Meanwhile he said the ball was in their court.

This was after a call from Former Prime Minister and FNM Leader Hubert Ingraham for the party to re-unite with the seven.

Mr. Ingraham believed that this would have been a factor in mending the fractured party.

Meantime Dr. Minnis has gone on record saying that his party is prepared to do whatever it takes to remove power from the current government.