In the aftermath of a west London tower block fire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assuring that all Bahamian staff posted in London are safe.

Bahamian workers are posted at The Bahamas High Commission, The Bahamas Tourist Office and The Bahamas Maritime Authority in London.

Up to last night, it was reported that 12 people had perished in the high rise fire, with more expected.

According to international reports, eyewitnesses said individuals were trapped in the tower block, screaming for help and crying out for their children to be rescued.

In a statement the Bahamas government said it offers prayers for the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the fire and for those injured and who lost their homes.