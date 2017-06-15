Forty-six-year-old Steven Resnick of Delaware was charged with sexual assault of an American female tourist and was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on charges related.

Appearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Resnick, who appeared perplexed, was read the charges that he stood before the court to answer to.

It is alleged that on Sunday June 11, shortly before 5 a.m., Resnick while at a Paradise Island Resort, had sexual intercourse with an American female without her consent.

The matter was reported to police shortly after and Resnick was taken into police custody for questioning.

After reading the charges to Resnick, Assistant Chief Magistrate Forbes questioned the accused and inquired whether he had made any contact with the United States Embassy, to which Resnick replied, “only for a short time.”

Assistant Chief Magistrate Forbes then explained to Resnick that because of the nature of the crime he was not required to enter a plea.

He also explained to Resnick the process of the court system in The Bahamas and told the accused that he could apply for bail with the higher court of the land [Supreme Court].

Resnick after confirming that he understood as to make a statement to which the chief magistrate denied explaining that he [Resnick] would only be able to do so when he returns for presentation of the matter.

Resnick then consulted with an attorney who was present for a different matter and duly advised. The attorney then told the court that Resnick only wanted to state his innocence.

Resnick was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 25 when we will return for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, and his matter sent to the Supreme Court.

The accused was not represented by an attorney.

Appearing in the same court yesterday was 23-year-old Cleveland Musgrove of Kemp Road who was charged with the June 12 rape of a Canadian tourist on Athol Island.

Musgrove was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 25 when he will return for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.