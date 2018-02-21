Despite being tabled last year, the National Intelligence Agency bill has still not been debated in parliament. However National Security Minister Marvin Dames revealed that the legislation will be debated soon.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Mr. Dames said debate on the NIA Bill is imminent.

“I meet with our Prime Minister every week and during our briefing this morning, we talked about a possible timetable for the National Intelligence Agency.

“It’s coming, and it’s part of a compendium of crime bills, that will shore up and continue to move this country in the right direction,” Mr. Dames said.

The NIA Bill 2017 proposes to establish an agency of the government that would be responsible for gathering intelligence that impacts the security of the Bahamas.

According to the bill, the agency will be under the control of the Director, a position appointed by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the prime minister.

In the past, former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner accused the Progressive Liberal Party government of “running a spy agency with no clear legal footing and no accountability.”

The Christie administration denied that the NIA was spying on civilians.