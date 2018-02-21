On the heels of that $4-billion-dollar Head of Agreement for a new Oil Refinery and coupled with a job fair over the weekend in Grand Bahama this past weekend, a Cabinet Minister says there seems to be glimmer of hope that the nation’s second city is poised for a bounce back.

In an interview with The Journal Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said it is going to take some time, but the foundation has been laid.

“We believe that this signing speaks of hope for Grand Bahama. We won’t be satisfied until people can actually feel what we’re doing and we understand that this is the early stages of what we’re doing.

“It is going to take some time for people to actually feel the effects, but we are going to continue to be diligent in working this process to ensure we have better employment numbers and a better economy for Grand Bahama,” Mr. Thompson said.

Mr. Thompson said the momentum should continue as the government has several projects in the pipeline for that island.

“The Government of the Bahamas has been focused on removing stumbling blocks for investment and improving the ease of doing business in Grand Bahama and across the Bahamas.

“It is important that we create an atmosphere where development and investment can thrive.

“The Prime Minister has mandated and has led by example regarding prioritizing the revitalization of Grand Bahama. Therefore, this is one of a number of projects in Grand Bahama, such as the Grand Lucayan project; the West End project formally Ginn, and the Technology Hub Initiative that the Government is focused on with a view to improving the economy and creating more employment,” Mr. Thompson said.

About 1,300 job seekers were added to the Department of Labour’s database on Grand Bahama as a result of Saturday’s “Labour On the Blocks” event.

This database is most important as a significant number of job opportunities are set for Grand Bahama in the near future.