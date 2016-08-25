NewCo, the newest cellular company in The Bahamas, has announced yesterday that it has already begun construction on 20 of its 22 planned cell sites in Grand Bahama.

The company, which made an announcement during a media update, said it is currently undergoing commissioning and testing.

NewCo is expected to provide Bahamas-wide mobile network using LTE and HSPA + technology and offer next generation innovative products and services to all Bahamians.

NewCO CEO Damian Blackburn said this is an exciting time for the company.

“Our teams are laser-focused on completing phase one and getting our planned world class services active. We have to do this in record time and I am proud to say that we are very much on our way to doing so,” he said.

“From the date of license issue on July 1st, we fully completed our first site within 25 days, an impressive result due to a huge team effort and I believe, a world record.”

As part of the license award, the NewCo executive noted that the company has committed to an aggressive network coverage roll-out schedule, this includes October 1, 99 per cent coverage on New Providence and 80 per cent coverage of Grand Bahama, within areas where people habitually reside and traverse.

This initial phase, officials said, will require 22 cell sites on Grand Bahama and 51 on New Providence, a total of 73 sites across the two islands.

Officials say the company has already mobilized over 100 people to execute the vital tasks in bringing the network and systems into line for activation.

“We have had incredible support from local and national agencies to make this happen,” Mr. Blackburn said.

“Here on this island, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Grand Bahama Development Company have played key roles in getting us to where we are today, and we want to thank them for their support. We are also very pleased with the responsiveness and assistance from the Grand Bahama Power Company in getting electricity to our sites so quickly. With this continued support, I can affirm that progress is on track to complete all the sites by the deadline.”

Mr. Blackburn added that NewCo will help make Grand Bahama and The Bahamas at large a better place for investments.

“These services are no longer luxuries, they are essential to our personal and professional lives. We know the struggle of not having a better option for mobile communications, but that will soon be over. Our teams are fully dedicated to meeting the demands of our fellow Bahamians.”

NewCo is 48.25 per cent owned by Cable Bahamas and 51.75 per cent owned by HoldingCo, a government owned entity.