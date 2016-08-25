The much anticipated 23rd Annual Red Ribbon Ball held by The Bahamas Aids Foundation says this year they will focus on breaking the stigma attached to a disease that forces individuals infected to alienate themselves from society.

From the foundation’s inception in 1992, this year’s theme “Masquerade Ball” will remain dedicated to its push towards zero, zero discrimination, zero new HIV infections, zero mother to child transmissions and zero AIDS related deaths.

HIV/AIDS Centre Manager Nurse Marva Jervis says the fight against all things connected to the disease has a long way to go.

She furthermore noted how pleased she is however with this year’s theme as discrimination surrounding the world wide epidemic still lurks.

“As I contemplated the theme behind the mask two thoughts came to mind, the person deserving of all human rights yet having them denied,” she said.

“It also speaks to the stigma and marks a token of disgrace and shame, also the pain the hurt and the hopelessness of the heart starkly portrayed in the eyes of our victims.”

The annual ball has remained committed to its mission of facilitating funds to aid prevention and intervention through various programs.

The Bahamas Aids Foundation President Lady Camille Barnett says this year’s target is $120,000 and she is more than hopeful this is possible.

“The proceeds from the ball go specifically towards our two most expensive and important programs, the outreach program for adolescents infected and affected by AIDS and that program endeavors to empower our kids to lead healthy productive lives” Mrs. Barnett said.

“The adolescents have access to trained tutors, a social worker, a career development coordinator and a hot meal five days a week, as well as food and clothing bank and much more. The other program that benefits directly from the Red Ribbon Ball is the purchase of third line medications which is needed by some patients who are unable to use the generic medications.”

The outreach program for adolescents started in 2010 and currently consists of 42 students at $2,000 per year.

The Medical component currently provides medication for four persons at $2,000 per month.

The Ball will be held on Saturday November 12th, 2016 at the Atlantis Grand Ballroom.

The night will include a champagne reception and entertainment during the evening from Fred Ferguson & the Tingum Dem Band, prizes and a silent auction.

Ticket costs are $250 and all proceeds from the ball will go towards The Bahamas AIDS foundations.