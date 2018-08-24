A veteran in the Insurance Industry, Troy Smith, has been appointed Chairman of The National Insurance Board (NIB).

Mr. Smith has spent 29 years in the life, health, disability and annuity insurance industry. He previously served in numerous management and executive positions.

In recent years, Smith’s private pursuits are said to have included consulting in information technology, retail business ownership and property management.

He also previously served on boards in the private and public sectors, and most recently served on the Board of Directors of the Education Loan Authority.

Other members named to the new board include Geoffrey Stuart, Deputy Chairman; Michela Barnett-Ellis; Claretta Duncombe; Marcus Grammatico; Anethera Bowleg; Theresa Mortimer; Gina Sweeting-Moss; Gene Albury; Edison Sumner; and Charles Sealy.

All appointments became effective July 1st, 2018.