Former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie both recently declined the Order of the Nation award, one of the highest-ranking national honours in the country.

While meeting with reporters at Government House yesterday, Opposition Leader Philip Davis explained the reason behind Mr. Christie not accepting the reward.

He said, “he’s not accepting the award at this time and he’s not going to accept any award that’s being given by this government because of their own corrupt behavior.

“He feels that he would be betraying his members if he were to accept that in these circumstances,” said Mr. Davis.

Mr. Ingraham did not want to speak with reporters on the matter as he says this day was about the honourees.

However, Mr. Christie says Mr. Davis has not been privy to the letter he wrote responding to the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling’s invitation.

He said, “what I indicated was that firstly, the law was conceived and presented to parliament by my government. Therefore, it is nothing that I would walk away from, but I told the Governor General that due to the circumstances in place since the elections, I would not wish to accept the award at this time.

“That’s very simple for me. The Order of the Nation is to my position as Prime Minister of The Bahamas. The position [on the matter] is contributed by three persons who have been charged before the criminal courts, and while those cases are going on, I deem it not appropriate for me to accept any kind of honour until justice is done.”

So far, 38 Bahamians have received national honors in this regard ranging from the Order of the nation, the Order of National Hero, and the order of the Bahamas.