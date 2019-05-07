The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation presented its creative campaign featuring Bahamian-American rock legend Lenny Kravitz to Canadian Media and Travel Industry Partners during a local campaign launch event on May 2ndat the Bisha Hotel.

Set to the lyrics of Kravitz’s hit song Fly Away, the television commercial and supporting marketing campaign captured his deep personal connection to The Bahamas, as well as the pure adrenaline rush of exploring the archipelago’s 100,000 square miles by boat and plane.

The campaign debuted in January in the United States and will begin running in broadcast markets across Canada this week.

Written in The Bahamas, Sly Away was inspired by the island’s white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and countless summers the singer spent with his grandparents and mother, the Bahamian-American actress Roxie Roker.

Behind-the-scenes video follows Kravitz around his home base of Eleuthera, where he records music, embraces island time and appreciates this gift we were given. ‘Take your time’ is our call to arms,” he said.

The commercial underscores The Bahamas’ powerful appeal as a destination that inspires adventure and exudes a rock ‘n roll vibe. “It also represents not only the edgy independence of the Bahamian people, but also speaks to those who travel to our islands for our natural beauty.” Said Paul Strachan, of Bahamas Tourist Office in Toronto, Canada.

Supporting digital content at ww.bahamas.com/flyaway will allow The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation to raise awareness of the destinaton’s many islands, which include Freeport, Abacos. The Exumas, Andros, Bimini, The Berry Islands, Cat Island, Harbour Island and Eleuthera, Long Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Acklins, Nassau-Paradise Island, and Crooked Island.

The new hub draws visitors into island-specific microsites delivering inspiring vertical market video content on topisc ranging from island hopping and boating to culture and cuisine, while simultaneously highlighting uniquely Bahamian experiences, places and personalities, such as Lady Di (aka Eleuthera “Pineapple Lady”) Junkanoo and the popular People to People program that matches visitors with local hosts.

“We are excited by this campaign and honoured to partner with Lenny Kravitz. Our islands and his song fir perfectly together, allowing us to reach a broad new audience, especially digital content consumers, through authentic storytelling.” Said Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar.

“The Bahamas is about inspirational. We know that and we believe this campaign demonstrates that to consumers in a true, direct way by sharing many of our people, their islands and their stories with the world. Setting it all to perfect music is icing on the cake,” said Director General Joy Jibrilu.

The Bahamas has been on a healthy, upward trend in international arrivals since October 2017 and closed 2018 strong. International arrivals increased 15 percent in January 2019 and 11 percent in February year-over-year, and future bookings continue to outpace the previous year.

New and revitalized hotels, including Baha Mar, Atlantis Paradise Island, Lighthouse Pointe on Freeport and Peace and Plenty on Great Exuma, among others are contributing to the growing demand.