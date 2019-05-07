The Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said he is confident then that Disney Cruise Line will not allow the South Eleuthera project to damage its reputation.

He said, “there isn’t a company better than Disney, and when we sat down and talked to Disney, it is so much more important to their whole philosophy that they get this project right. They don’t want something like this to reflect poorly on what is their huge revenue generator; with all the parks, their films and all of the genre of Disney which is it’s a family company.”

They go over and beyond to ensure what is necessary to ensure that the environment is protected and they demonstrate good governance and observe into their business plan and into their product all things that are Bahamian,” he said.

The Tourism Minister expressed confidence in the Corporation adding that Disney will not allow the project in South Eleuthera to damage their reputation as a reputable company.

Mr. D’Aguilar was responding to environmentalists who expressed concerns over the Lighthouse Point Development’s Heads of Agreement and questioned the process behind the Environmental Impact Assessment.

He however could not confirm if due diligence was placed into these processes.

“I’ don’t actually specifically know. There are other persons that would be better to answer that and I think you should speak to The Bahamas Investment Authority and those people that are involved with the negotiations of those agreements as they would know specifically.

“However, just my general sense and my gut tells me that Disney is a good company and we must do our due diligence, we must do our oversight and we must ensure that they do what they promised, but they’re going to be good corporate partners,” Minister D’Aguilar said

In October 2018 the government approved Disney’s proposal for the construction of a $250 million to $400 million Cruise Port and Entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point, South Eleuthera.

In March of this year the Heads of Agreement between the government and Disney was signed in private, resulting in heaving criticism from the Opposition, environmentalists and members of the public.

However Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis maintains that his deal is in the best interest of Bahamians.