Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) new President Kimsley Ferguson said he plans to ensure transparency, justice and fair pay for every civil servant.

Mr. Ferguson plans to collaborate with various government boards and ministries in the labour environment to achieve the implementation of an Industrial Relations Committee, which will satisfy his plans for transparency, justice and fair pay.

Over the years BPSU membership has declined and when asked what are his plans to inspire membership again, Mr. Ferguson said, “One of the main concerns that we have regarding the membership issue is, we want to ensure our membership that we are going to represent them in a way where they are going to be proud to apart of our organization.”

Mr. Ferguson expressed the concerns of civil servants are and how his team plans to promote attractiveness.

“Persons are concerned of the fact that they are being superseded in the public service while being qualified individuals, promotions, disciplinary concerns, hazardous pay, and regularization, are some of the things we are going to pursue immediately.

“Also, it is our intent to make the union attractive. So instead of us running behind persons, persons will begin to gravitate towards our organization.”

Through utilization of his platform, Mr. Ferguson is confident that members will feel comfortable (again) entrusting BPSU to work for their best intentions.

Moreover, apart from such implementation, other ways Mr. Ferguson plans to stimulate attractiveness includes a contributory pension plan and the aggressive pursuit of an Agency Shop, which will better position the union financially.

Other plans include enhancing the BPSU Medical Plan to include vision and dental coverage and to also ensure that working conditions and suitable accommodations are secured for BPSU members, according to Mr. Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson further expanded on his platform to truly assist civil servants and their concerns.

“We’re bringing accountability, integrity and we’re also bringing passion that is going to be applied to the myriad of concerns that public servants have and the passion itself will arduously address all the concerns our members have,” Mr. Ferguson said.

Mr. Ferguson ran with the BPSU Workers’ Team and all members were elected.

Hoping for the entirety of all official results, Mr. Ferguson said he is looking forward to getting some of the official results today or later this week.

BPSU elections were held last Thursday. Mr. Ferguson will hold his presidency post for three years.