Two men were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court last Friday on gun related charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Elandro Missick, of Kingston Street, and 26-year-old Latario Lockhart, of East Avenue, were charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

They were found in possession of the black millennium taurus .9 millimeters pistol and 11 rounds of .9 millimeters of ammunition on September 27.

Lockhart was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Both men pleaded not guilty and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and scheduled to return to court on November 30.