Akiva Mosquito Repellent Wipes brings relief to the mosquito epidemic in the Bahamian southern islands.

During a press conference held at The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday, NEMA’s deputy permanent secretary Crystal Glinton, accepted donations of mosquito repellant wipes from company, Akiva.

“This will bring some relief. I’m sure persons are quite aware in this country and everywhere else in the Caribbean that we have a mosquito problem. Therefore, this is very helpful.” Ms. Glinton said.

Accepting donations of any kind is always helpful, but in this needed case, receiving a tangible donation will go a very long way.

Ms. Glinton expressed, “We like to get donations that the persons can touch and feel; for this, we are really grateful for it.

“On behalf of those persons who have been affected by Hurricane Irma and the other super storms, we would like to say thank you to the company and to the gentleman who actually created this, as this is such a useful product and we are sure that it will be helpful to those persons.”

Director of NEMA, Captain Stephen Russell also shared his gratitude on the donation saying, “We are very grateful to LivFul which is demonstrating what it means to be a social entrepreneurship enterprise.”

Captain Russell also emphasized NEMA’s role in preventative measures indicating, “now that we are beginning to re-inhabit the islands and people are returning to their homes, it is important that we tend to some of the needs.”

Akiva was started by Hogan Bassey, a man who suffered the malaria disease three times by the age of ten , according to Akiva’s account executive, Sandra Kemp. Mr. Bassey endeavored to produce a product which would prevent children around the world from contracting malaria and other mosquito borne diseases.

Akiva is produced by a company called LivFul , with its headquarters based in Atlanta, Georgia . It was launched in the Bahamas in June this year.