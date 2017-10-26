Aliv has signed a three year contract with Sunshine Insurance Race Weekend; Susan G Komen “Race for the Cure”, helping to raise funds to assist in finding a cure for breast cancer.

Aliv indicated that this sponsorship will assist them with their branding and imaging throughout the country.

Continuing to highlight the awareness of Cancer, Bianca Bethel-Sawyer, Aliv’s events and sponsorship manager said, “this partnership will transcend the boundaries of those living with cancer and those who know people affected by cancer as well.

According to Mrs. Bethel-Sawyer, statistics indicate that cancer is the leading cause of death in the country.

“A 2012 study carried out found that Bahamian women had the highest rate of breast cancer in the world, which has been attributed to mutated genes.” Mrs. Bethel-Sawyer stated.

Mrs. Bethel-Sawyer further continued, “this event will no doubt assist in bringing those statistics down.”

Four different beneficiaries will profit from Aliv and Sunshine Insurance Race Weekend partnership.

Those beneficiaries are The Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and the Cancer Support Groups of Grand Bahama.

Public Relations Chair for Susan G Komen Bahamas and Marathon Bahamas, Rogan Smith told the press of the impact of the partnership and sponsorship. She said, “the money that we receive from Aliv will be used to stage our eighth annual Susan G. Komen Bahamas Race for the Cure as well as our ninth annual Sunshine Insurance Marathon Bahamas.”

She continued, “the funds that we raise through the sponsorship and registration fees are ultimately used to house cancer patients from the family islands, to purchase ports for those patients undergoing chemotherapy and to fund education programs on cancer.”