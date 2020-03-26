Tyler Symonette, Journal Staff Writer

Although the 2020 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations have been canceled globally, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said this does not affect national examinations in The Bahamas which are only postponed.

The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) announced the cancelation of the IGCSE due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAIE has decided to cancel examinations for the safety of students and teachers worldwide. A new date has yet to be set.

This announcement came after President of The Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson, last week, stated that she was waiting for information from the MOE on the plan for Bahamian national exams.

Despite IGCSE examinations being canceled, the MOE advised that this does not affect the sitting of the 2020 Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations.

The MOE is currently closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in The Bahamas and plans to make announcements as the situation progresses.

The Ministry of Education plans to advise the general public of the new dates for all 2020 national examinations, stating that the safety and educational opportunities of all students are of paramount importance to the MOE.