Laurencia I.A. Smith, Journal Staff Writer

Attorney General Carl Bethel said The Bahamas has sufficient police and military resources to enforce the 24-hour curfew that’s needed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are not the only law enforcement agencies patrolling the streets during this crisis, but other uniformed branches are on duty as well.

“In addition to the police, customs officers and immigration officers have the status of being peace officers within their respective functions,” Bethel said.

“They can all be deputized should the need arise. But we are urging people for their own self-protection to please protect yourselves, protect your children, protect your family, protect our country.”

The 24-hour curfew became effective on Tuesday.

Despite the lockdown, Bahamians are still moving about.

While it is not possible to have officers outside of every home, the attorney general wants Bahamians to understand that it is critically important that they adhere to the curfew implemented.

He urged Bahamians and residents to think seriously about the risk and only leave home if necessary.