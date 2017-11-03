Five Nassau Flight Services employees were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on drug related charges.

In a packed courtroom of family and friends, five males stood before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt on counts of possession, conspiracy, and exportation of dangerous drugs, namely cocaine.

First to stand before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, was 26-year-old Rudolph Mott of Pine Barren Road, who was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, namely Indian Hemp.

It is alleged that on Friday, October 27, while at New Providence and without proper authority he was found in possession of Indian Hemp. Mott pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Mott was then charged, along with 26-year-old Phashad Arnette of Lemon Street, Yellow Elder; 40-year-old Keito Ferguson of Sunshine Way; 38-year-old Philmore Cartwright of Third Street, the Grove and 26-year-old Quinton Williams of First Street, The Grove, with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, namely cocaine; one count of taking steps preparatory to export the same and conspiracy to export dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that on Friday, October 27, while at New Providence and being concerned together, the five were found in possession of cocaine; took steps to export the drugs from the country and did conspire to export the cocaine from the country.

All five men pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Defense counsel for one of the accused, Ian Cargill, requested CCTV footage that was listed on the list of prosecution evidence.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt ordered the prosecution to provide defense counsels with the footage.

Before being lead out of court the Magistrate allowed the defendants to speak with loved ones, many of whom were visibly emotional.

The matter was adjourned to November 17, when they return for venue.