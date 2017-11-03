Four young women between the ages of 20 to 24-year-old were charged in Magistrate’s Court with possession, conspiracy and exportation of dangerous drug.

Ashley Rolle, 24, and 23-year-old Keithra Stubbs both of McKinney Crescent, Millennium Gardens, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and conspiracy to export dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Rolle was further charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and exportation of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, namely cocaine.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, October 31 at around 7:15pm while at the U.S Customs clearance at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), Rolle with a boarding pass for a flight on Jet Blue to Ft. Lauderdale was subject to a second search based on inquiries.

As a result of the search, two clear plastic bags, containing 10 ounces of suspected cocaine were found in her chest area. She was detained and Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was notified.

In her statement to DEU officers, Rolle admitted to having the drugs and stated that her ticket was purchased only by someone she knew as “Fred”, to travel to the U.S for the sole purpose of exporting the drugs to ‘make some money’.

It is alleged that Keithra Stubbs introduced her to “Fred” and she was given instruction on how to transport the drugs.

After giving their statements to DEU officers, both were further cautioned and charged.

Both women pleaded guilty to the charges.

After a brief adjournment, Magistrate Weech ordered that Rolle and Stubbs pay a fine of $2,500 or spend six months at The Bahamas Department of Corrections, for the first count and a fine of $4,000 or again serve six months at The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Both Rolle and Stubbs were represented by Ian Cargill.

In a separate matter, 20-year-old Tanique Peete of Derby Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, and 20-year-old Britney Davis-Evans of Gaulin Avenue, off Soldier Road, also appeared before Magistrate Weech and were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, and conspiracy to export dangerous, namely cocaine.

Peete was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and exportation of dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that on Monday, October 30, Peete presented herself for inspection at LPIA pre-clearance with a boarding pass for travel on a flight headed to Atlanta.

With no checked luggage and only a carry-on a secondary search was carried out by U.S. Customs.

During the search, officers discovered a plastic wrap package to containing 2.5lbs of cocaine sewn into her hair. The drugs have a street value of $21,000.

Peete admitted to possession of the drugs and said she was introduced to a male only known to her as “Jay”, who promised to pay her money in return for her part in the exportation.

Peete told the officers that she was taken to a room at Orange Hill where she had the package sewn in by someone she did not know.

It is alleged that Davis-Evans gave Peete all the information she needed.

The women pleaded guilty to the charges and were ordered to pay fines.

Evans was ordered to pay a fine of $6,000 or one month jail time, while Peete was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine or serve one year at The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

They were both represented by Nathan Smith.