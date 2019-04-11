National Security Minister, Marvin H. Dames has announced the appointment of Acting Commissioner, Charles L. Murphy as Commissioner of The Bahamas Department Correctional Services, with effect from 29thJanuary, 2019.

Mr. Murphy was identified as the successful candidate out of nine applicants after the post of Commissioner of Correctional Services was advertised both locally and abroad last year. He succeeds former Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr. Patrick Wright, who officially retired on 29thAugust, 2018. An official Handing Over Ceremony at The Bahamas Department Correctional Services will take place on Monday, 15thApril, 2019 at 3 p.m.

“I am very pleased to appoint Mr. Murphy as Commissioner of Correctional Services,” said Minister Dames. “He has an impressive professional record having served for nearly four decades and will lead the process of transformation at the institution”, he said.

A native of Mayaguana, Mr. Murphy began his career at then Her Majesty’s Prison on 11thAugust, 1980 as a Prison Officer and was awarded the coveted Baton of Honour as the Most Outstanding Recruit in his squad. His career steadily progressed over the 38 years from Corporal in 1993 to Acting Commissioner in 2018. During his extensive career he served in various capacities including Director of Maximum and Minimum, Female Correctional and Remand Housing Facilities, Disciplinary Tribunal Judge, Inmate’s Rehabilitative and Pre-release Unit, Commandant of Staff Training and Development, Correctional Manager at The Security Processing Centre with the oversight of visitation and property intake, and was a member of the Interviewing Panel for Recruitment and the Promotion Board.

Mr. Murphy earned a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from McHari’s International College, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from the University of The Bahamas and an Associate of Arts degree in Law and Criminal Justice from the University of The Bahamas.