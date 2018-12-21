Categorized | National News

Murder Accused Alleges Police Brutality

A 26-year-old resident of Acklins Street toldÂ  a MagistrateÂ  yesterday that he was coerced into confessing to the murder of Mario Cartwright, who was killed when he walked in a store on First Street, Coconut Grove as armed robbers were leaving.Â 

Paul Adderley stood before Chief Magistrate, Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt charged with four separate counts, which includes the murder.Â 

It is alleged that on Wednesday, December 12, Adderley, being concerned with others entered a store, Mandaâ€™s Variety Store and Wholesale Snacks, and held the employees at bay and robbed Neriline Philips of $200 property of the store.Â 

Adderley was further charged with Â  murder-Â  that he intentionally and unlawfully causedÂ  the death of Mario Cartwright.Â 

Adderleyâ€™s counts three and four were related as he was alleged to be in possession of a firearm, namely a Jemenez 9mm pistol, with the serial number erased and possession of 6 rounds of 9mm ammunition.Â 

Adderley, through his attorney Shaka Serville, claims that he was subjected to cruel and inhumane contact while in custody.Â 

He also alleged that a plastic bag was placed over his head and he was stomped in the chest while at the CDU.Â 

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt made note of the claim and told he accused he would be examined by prison doctors.Â 

Â  Â 

Adderley was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until February 21 when he returns for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.Â 

