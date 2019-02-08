Morton salt employees yesterday staged a sick out down at the Inagua plant after three members of the Bahamas Industrial Manufacturers and Allied Workers Union were suspended with pay and another slapped with a written warning.Â

Union President Jennifer Brown said during an interview with The Journal that some 40 employees participated in the exercise.Â

She added that supervisors would have been operating the machinery during this time to fill in the gaps.Â

According to the letter dated February 6th, the suspension is for seven days â€“ pending an investigation.

The reason citedÂ was that the employees knowingly and willfully violated Article 2.1 of their Industrial Agreement, which notes that the employee must actively implement any action necessary to assure the efficient and economic operation of the company through an orderly and constructive relationship between the management of Morton Salt Bahamas Limited and the union.

The letter notedÂ that the investigation will also explore the potential that one of the reprimanded employees may have violated the Last Chance Agreement dated April 23, 2018.Â

The company is expected to make a determination on the matter before February 14th.

The letters are signed by Mortonâ€™s General Manager, Michael Nixon, and the union plans to meet on Saturday to discuss their next move.Â