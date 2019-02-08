Authorities are on the lookout for a 16- year-old boy who escaped the Ranfurly Home For Children on Mackey Street around midday this past Tuesday.

Social Services Director Lillian Quant told The Journal that the Department of Social Services is working closely with the police force to locate the young man.

She warned anyone with knowledge of the young man’s whereabouts that harboring a minor who is in the care of the Minister responsible for social services is against the law.

She added, “we ask that if at all possible and at every circumstance, to please report the matter to the police as quickly as possible.”

When asked if there may has been any friction between the young man and the home’s facilitators, Director Quant said that she wasn’t aware of any.

However, she added, that there are rules and regulations in place that need to be followed.

She said, “Security is also a factor and concern for us. Making sure that our children are safe and making sure that the staff who care for our children are also in a safe environment is of the utmost importance.”

She added that the department is forever vigilant and will continue to do the best that they can do to take care of the children that dwell in the homes residential facilities.