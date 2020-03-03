More man power is on the way for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), according to Minster of National Security Marvin Dames, as the ministry moves to increase the force to at least 2,000 by 2022.

Dames made the announcement during the RBDF annual church service on Sunday, which was also held in honour of the law enforcement agency’s 40th anniversary.

RBDF has grown from 47 members in its infancy stages in the late 70s, to just little over 250 when the organization came into full effect with an act of parliament in 1980.

“Today, standing at just over 1,500 strong, the force is earmarked for continued growth and an intake of 120 recruits are expected to enlist within the ensuing weeks,” Dames said.

“Your force compliment is performing exemplary, but we are aware of your demand for additional human capital required to adequately achieve your mandate. There we are supportive of your needs to increase your force’s strength to as least 2,000 by the year 2022.”

Meanwhile, with growth of the military arm there will be promotions. Dames noted that in the near future there will be a promotion exercise.

He also mentioned the promise the government made to RBDF officers in the four lowers ranks of force concerning additional service time.

“To those petty officers and below, a promise that we made as a government since coming into office that we will extend your years and give you an additional five years of service,” Dames said.

According Dames, Cabinet has approved the modifications to the legislation with hopes of bringing it to the House of Assembly.

March 31will officially mark the 40th anniversary of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

