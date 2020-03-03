Tietchka Vanderpool-Wallace and Livingston Seymour, both 54, appeared in the Magistrateâ€™s Court to face charges of forging prescriptions.

The pair appeared before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans. Vanderpool-Wallace faced five charges of possession of a forged document, two forgery charges, unlawful possession and attempted fraud by false pretense.

She pleaded guilty to all charges.

Vanderpool-Wallace is the wife of former Minister of Tourism and Aviation Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace.

Livingston Seymour faced three counts which included possession of false document, uttering of a false document and attempted fraud by false pretense.

He pleaded â€˜not guiltyâ€™ to all charges.

Particulars are that on February 29, 2020, police were called to the Centreville Pharmacy in reference to a male attempting to fill a prescription, which appeared to be fraudulent. This resulted in the arrest of Seymour, who was taken to the Wulff Road Police Station.

On that same day, Vanderpool-Wallace came to the station, inquiring about Seymour. She was then arrested in connection to fraud.

A search of Vanderpool-Wallaceâ€™s vehicle revealed a Princess Margaret Hospital prescription pad with prescription in the name of Mable Turnquest, dated February 29, 2020.

According to prosecution, she admitted to writing the prescription, saying that she stole the prescription pad from PMH and had asked Seymour to assist her with filling the prescriptions.

Her counsel pleaded with the magistrate for mercy saying that Vanderpool-Wallace is a mental patient of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, suffers from clinical depression, has admitted to the allegations and that her alleged accomplice Seymour, knew nothing.

But Vogt-Evans stated that what Vanderpool-Wallace has admitted to is a criminal act.

