More parents are hiring private transportation services to handle the tasks of picking up and dropping off their children to school.

The Bahama Journal interviewed Jennifer Johnson, owner of Bahamas Kids Taxi, and Jeffrey Myers, owner of Jasmine’s Transit, who both explained that it is not because of a lack of available transportation for parents, but time is the main issue.

“I think it’s convenient because sometimes you don’t have time to leave work and then the timeframe that you have to leave work to go make that dash and pick up your child and the traffic on the road is ridiculous since everyone has a small car,” Johnson said.

Myers added, “The problem would be the time of the day when it’s time for pickup or drop off is your work time and so in many cases, they can’t make it.”

When it comes to gaining trust from parents, Myers doesn’t have that problem as he establishes a relationship with the client to ensure an ease of mind.

“Most of my businesses, in the years of that I’ve been in it, it has been by word of mouth and most of the business I got had been passed on by parent to parent,” Myers admitted.

“How I interact with the kids speak for itself and I let them deal with parent.”

Although both agree that this service is becoming increasingly popular, it is not highly advertised. Johnson revealed that this is to protect the children’s privacy, which is a major concern for mostly the child rather than their parents.

“All the children do not want their friends to know you’re in pickup service. For me, how I treat my children or the kids who are in my service, they are like my children. You will never know that is not my child.”

