Minister of Labour Senator Dion Foulkes confirmed that following an all day frank meeting, eight hours to be exact, 50 percent of the issues plaguing the Bahamas Industrial Manufacturers and Allied Workers Union’s (BIMAWU) and its concerns regarding Morton Salt have been addressed.



Mr. Foulkes told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting that Morton Salt Executives and officials of BIMAWU had reached decisions on half of the longstanding issues.



The labour minister, however, did reveal that the “big” issues still have to be worked out.



“There are some 15 issues outstanding, we settled some of them,” Mr. Foulkes said.



“Some of the issues that are outstanding are significant, with respect to the health insurance and also with respect to the salary issues.



“One of the good things that came out of the meeting is that both sides were able to put their positions and clear the air on why the demands are what they are and why the counter offers are what they are.”



He added that he was pleased that both sides were able to have the frank discussion and willing to return to the table to conclude the discussions.



“I want to be very cautious. I don’t want to give the wrong perception. The big issues are still outstanding, which are the salary increases and the amount proposed for the insurance coverage for the health insurance for the workers,” Mr. Foulkes said.



BIMAWU President Jennifer Brown, following last Thursday’s meeting, was hoping to finish talks on Friday. However the two sides are set meet again next month.

