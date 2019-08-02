Some Bahamians want the opposition to move forward with its motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, but others dismissed the effort calling it a waste of time and an abuse of process.

Bahamians expressed their mixed views over the matter yesterday as callers on Love 97’s radio talk show Issues of the Day.

“In my view, the PLP is grasping at straws with this, with this vote of no confidence in the prime minister,” one caller said.

Another caller said, “The leader of the opposition is seeking to legitimize himself in terms of seeking to have a position, but he’s lacking.”

“It’s a waste of time for the Opposition to be putting their strength into that because nothing will happen. It’s just a waste of time. It’s just air,” another caller added.

However, there were those who argued otherwise and charged that it is not about how the numbers stack up at the end of the vote, but what the record will reflect.

“I think what the opposition is trying to say is that the country has no confidence in this government, in particular Dr. Minnis as prime minister for many reasons,” a male caller noted.

A female caller also asserted, “I think there is a basis for it and I think what has happened looking from the beginning, I think the beginning was Oban.

“To have a prime minister, a person who the country has confidence in, who leads this country, to be able to observe something like that in itself is a travesty.”

“It is very unlikely that the vote of no confidence will pass, but I think that Mr. Davis and his team having the confidence to go ahead with it is good and not only that, be able to swim against the tide,” another caller said.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has already indicated that he is not backing down from the vote.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest meantime, has brushed if off as a “fool’s errand”.

While the numbers undoubtedly lean more in the government’s favor, all eyes will be on Free National Movement Members of Parliament Vaughn Miller, Reece Chipman and Frederick McAlpine, who have spoken out against the government on more than one occasion.

The opposition intends to move the vote of no confidence when the House of Assembly resumes on October 2.

