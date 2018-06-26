Categorized | National News

Mitchell: “VAT Increase Unconscionable”

Posted on 26 June 2018. by Jones Bahamas

According to Senator Fred Mitchell, fifty percent of the people who make under $30,000  a year  in The Bahamas cannot make ends meet at the end of the month.

The  Leader of the  Opposition  in the Senate  made it clear that  he supports the government’s spending, but part ways on its push to impose a 12 per cent Value Added Tax. 

“It  just seems counter-intuitive and unconscionable,” he said.

Over in The House of Assembly four FNM MPs  voted against the increased tax.

Three of them suffered the consequences and were stripped of their duties as Parliamentary Secretaries and Hotel Board Chairman.

While the government has advanced its case by stressing that this is in keeping with the rules, Senator Mitchell, said the Prime Minister could have dispensed with the rule.

Mr. Mitchell  said he found it curious that the Prime Minister  did not send the Member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town, Travis Robinson, away. 

“The poster boy for FNM Youth in Participation in the country, gets cut loose by the Prime Minister, one year and a month after going through Bain Town; the poster boy for youth,” he said.

“So I thought to myself what could have happened is, you know the Prime Minister could have had a little word on the side and said “[my boy] take a little trip to Miami, cut the ribbon for me over there as we’re opening the consular. 

“Others  were  away, one was in China, one was in London, others were in the Cayman Islands, very exotic destinations. 

“But poor Travis, found himself in Nassau, and now finds himself jobless.”

The Senator’s comments came yesterday as the Senate wrapped up the 2018/2019 Budget Debate.

