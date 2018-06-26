The port department is changing its leadership. Commander Raymond King, veteran of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force will be named the new port controller as of June 30th when Acting Port Controller Captain Cyril Roker retires.

Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell made the announcement while highlighting the contributions of three notable Bahamians in the maritime sector. They are Captain Cyril Roker, Commander Raymond King and Captain Dwain Hutchinson who was appointed Acting Managing Partner of the Bahamas Maritime Authority.

After serving with the Bahamas Maritime Authority since 1996, Captain Hutchinson has gained a new role. He is now to serve as Governor of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) World Maritime University. The WMO is a postgraduate Maritime University founded by the IMO with the aim of further enhancing the objectives and of the IMO and its member states around the world. He is the “first Bahamian who will serve the Bahamas in this global capacity, and as a Bahamian who continues to play his part in our critical Maritime Industry”, says the Transport Minister.

After some thirty years of moving up in the ranks from a messenger to the highest position in the port department, Port Controller and acting as the Chief Service Provider for all governmental ports throughout the Bahamas, Capt. Roker is ready to relinquish his duties to another seafarer. His duties included the inspection and licensing of commercial boats, the licensing of boat masters, the inspection and licensing of commercial recreational water craft and warrants of arrest within the territorial waters of the Bahamas.

These duties will now be passed on to Commander Raymond King. Commander King a veteran of 28 plus years on the Defense Force, was an executive and navigation officer on board the protector class craft and commanding officer of P42, Dauntless class and P37 amongst other things. “He is eminently qualified to assume the position of acting port controller and his qualifications in fact exceed the requirements necessary…” said Mr. Campbell.

The minister says that his ministry his supportive of the initiative of the International Maritime authority to recognize the invaluable contribution to the world economy and society at large. Because of such efforts, June 25th is now marked the International Day of the Seafarer and he acknowledged on this day the contribution made of to the Bahamian Maritime Sector by all seafarers.